Cirque Dreams holiday show on Dec. 26Posted by Empire Press on Dec 13, 2017 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Cirque Dreams holiday show on Dec. 26
WENATCHEE — Cirque Dreams Holidaze brings its 10th anniversary national tour to the Town Toyota Center for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Door open at 6:30 p.m.
The critically-acclaimed holiday stage extravaganza is a cirque spectacle, Broadway musical and family show all in one. The two-hour performance features singers, festive costumes, world-class acts, acrobatics and more.
Tickets are $35 to $75.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit towntoyotacenter.com.