Cirque Dreams holiday show on Dec. 26

WENATCHEE — Cirque Dreams Holidaze brings its 10th anniversary national tour to the Town Toyota Center for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Door open at 6:30 p.m.

The critically-acclaimed holiday stage extravaganza is a cirque spectacle, Broadway musical and family show all in one. The two-hour performance features singers, festive costumes, world-class acts, acrobatics and more.

Tickets are $35 to $75.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit towntoyotacenter.com.