Community Calendar

Your connection to events from December 15-21

Friday

Community

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Music on the Railcar with Slim Chance: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793

“An All-American Christmas,” presented by the Columbia Chorale: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

Schools

High School Basketball: 6 p.m./7:30 p.m., Waterville-Mansfield at Bridgeport

Saturday

Community

Waterville Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 10 a.m. to noon, United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 860-5222

Robert Dickson Memorial Christmas Dinner: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wenatchee Masonic Center, 811 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, 662-7607

Storytime and Craft: 1 p.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., ncrl.org

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871

Sunday

Community

Wenatchee Valley Empty Bowls Community Painting Event: 1 to 4 p.m., Pybus Market, cdcac.org

Holiday Movies on the Big Screen, “Miracle on 34th Street”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

Waterville Community Christmas Cantata: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 670-4421

Monday

Community

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Holiday Movies on the Big Screen, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

Wenatchee Valley Chapter of The Compassionate Friends: 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee, tcfwenatcheevalley.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., 200 Valley Mall Parkway, 886-6400

Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., town hall, 745-8871

Schools

High School Basketball: 7:30 p.m., Republic at Waterville/Mansfield

Tuesday

Community

Chelan Food Bank: 9 to 10:30 a.m., 200 Gala St., Chelan, 662-6156

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., ncrl.org

Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 p.m., Confluence Sleep Center, 1000A Miller St., pdgroup.wenatchee@gmail.com

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871

Tech Tuesday, 3D Printing!: 4 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Holiday Movies on the Big Screen, “Scrooged”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., Operations Base, 2700 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee, 664-7600

Wednesday

Community

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Storytime: 11 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, 683-1150

Winter Break at the Lake, Crafts: 2 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Orondo Food Bank: 4 to 6 p.m., Community Church, 13966 Highway 2, Orondo, 784-1747

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

East Wenatchee Water District: 3 p.m., 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569

Schools

High School Basketball: 7:30 p.m., Almira-Coulee-Hartline at Waterville/Mansfield

Thursday

Community

Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 to 6 p.m., NCW Fairgrounds, Waterville, 679-7461 or (800) 733-2767

Winter Break at the Lake, STEMspace: 2 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Waterville Food Bank: 2:30 to 4 p.m., Senior Center, 413 S. Central, Waterville, 745-8237

Crafting Holiday Ornaments: 4 p.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Bridgeport Recycling: 5 to 7 p.m.,1013 Fairview Ave., 686-4041

“Old Time Radio Show: It’s a Wonderful Life”: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

Government

Douglas County Hearing Examiner: 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, hearing room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee

Do you have a meeting or event coming up that you’d like our readers to know? Email us at weekly@empire-press.com.