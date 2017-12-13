Compassionate Friends group will meet Dec. 18 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Compassionate Friends group will meet Dec. 18 Posted by Empire Press on Dec 13, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chapter of The Compassionate Friends (TCF) will hold a sharing meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee.

The focus of this meeting will be on the holidays. Those attending are welcome to bring a photo of their child, grandchild or sibling to share and place on the memory board.

The nonprofit support organization assists families toward the positive resolution of grief following the death of a child, grandchild or sibling of any age and provides information to help others be supportive. There are no membership dues or fees.

For more information, visit tcfwenatcheevalley.org.