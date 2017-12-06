Douglas Community Christmas on Dec. 9 Posted by Communities, Douglas, Entertainment, Holidays, News, Special | Comments Off on Douglas Community Christmas on Dec. 9 Posted by Empire Press on Dec 6, 2017 in All Content

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Community Christmas Celebration is set for Dec. 9 at the Douglas Church.

The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m., and includes a marshmallow roast, chili feed, and Christmas carols. The Douglas Community Historical Association will provide chili, salad and dessert.

There will be activities for everyone and Santa will drop in with surprises for the kids.

For more information, call Susan Mittelstaedt at 745-8372.