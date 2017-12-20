Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

Dec. 10

Bridgeport, traffic offense: a Douglas County deputy on routine patrol spotted a vehicle driving recklessly on Tacoma Avenue and 21st Street in Bridgeport. The deputy turned on his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle sped away. The vehicle ran six stop signs as the deputy pursued. The suspect vehicle drove into the PUD parking lot. When the deputy pulled in behind the vehicle, the driver put the car in reverse and rammed the patrol car. The pursuit continued. The suspect vehicle had a flat tire and eventually was forced off the road. The driver resisted arrest. The vehicle was found to be stolen from Bridgeport on Dec. 8. Yvon Lopez-Flores, 24, of Bridgeport, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding and DUI. A passenger was arrested on a warrant. The two were booked into the Okanogan County Jail without further incident. There were no injuries.

Bridgeport, vehicle theft: Fairview Avenue, the reporting party loaned her vehicle to someone who was refusing to return it. The case is still under investigation.

Dec. 11

Bridgeport, burglary: 2900 block of Kropp Road, the president of the Chief Jo Community TV Association reported that someone had attempted to break into the building that houses the association’s TV translator equipment. He estimated that about $50 damage was done to the door knob.

Orondo, recovered stolen vehicle: McNeil Canyon Road Milepost 6, a deputy responded to a report of a parked vehicle partially blocking the roadway. The vehicle turned out to have been stolen out of the Chelan area and was returned to its owner. Some evidence was collected at the scene.

Waterville, disturbance: 400 block of N. Columbia Avenue, a man reported that a woman had entered his house. He asked that she be contacted and formally prohibited from returning to the property.

Dec. 12

Bridgeport, fraud/forgery: a resident was contacted about sending money for a lottery in Nigeria. No money was sent.

Dec. 13

Palisades, recovered stolen vehicle: Douglas Creek Road, hunters reported seeing a vehicle in the creek on Bureau of Land Management property. Douglas County Transportation and Land Services used a drone to fly over the scene and to view the license plate. The vehicle had been stolen out of Leavenworth on Oct. 7. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office High Angle Rescue Team was called in and determined that the vehicle was unoccupied. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with the Bureau of Land Management to remove the vehicle.

Bridgeport Bar, animal problem: 700 block of Highway 173, a black and white lab mix was running at large. The case was turned over to Bridgeport animal control, which will try to capture the dog.

Bridgeport, burglary: 1900 block of Tacoma Avenue, a resident returned home and found the front door open and belongings scattered about. The sheriff’s office is currently working with the resident to determine if anything is missing. There are no suspects.

Bridgeport, theft: 900 block of Fairview Avenue, a 20-inch blue and white BMX bicycle was stolen from in front of a residence. Rims were taken off of a second bicycle at the residence.

Dec. 14

Bridgeport Bar, theft: 100 block of Arden Avenue, lumber worth $100 was stolen from a yard.

Rimrock, property: 4500 block of Singletree Drive, the reporting party had accidentally left a gun on a garbage can and the gun turned up missing. It is believed that the gun was disposed of with the garbage.

Rock Island, no injury accident: 10 block of Douglas Street, a car and an air compressor were hit by a vehicle. A woman was contacted and cited and released for hit and run and driving without a license.