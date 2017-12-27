Fabric arts class on marbling

Reesa Gorr works on marbling a piece of fabric. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Michelle Mires, owner of Auntie Bling’s Attique, held her first fabric arts class in the store on Dec. 16. The topic was fabric marbling.

Mires thought that marbling would be a light and fun project for a good stress reliever during the holiday season.

She provided a lunch of soup, salad, drinks and candy for students to enjoy before, during or after the class. Many students brought baked goods, which added to the festive feel within the store.

Nine students turned out for the class and seemed to enjoy the marbling project, which involved spreading shaving cream and fabric dye on a large cookie sheet, using utensils to marble the colors together and then imprinting on a piece of fabric. The color was set by ironing the fabric after the marbling process.

Not far into the class, quite a few finished projects were hung up on a clothes rack.

After hanging her piece of fabric, Waterville resident Sharon LaCrosse said of the class, “I feel like this is a gift to myself for Christmas.”

LaCrosse, who is an accomplished fabric artist, had never done marbling before and plans to do it at home after this.

Reesa Gorr, 12, of Coulee Dam, came to the class with her grandmother, Garna Coburn. Gorr said that the only fabric arts project she had done before was tie-dying. She enjoyed the marbling project.

Carol Cowling, who is an avid quilter, said that she was at first hesitant about attending the class.

“I don’t need a new project,” she told herself.

However, she came and found the project easy and fun. She said she plans to marble a piece of pre-printed fabric that has been hanging around her house for a while.

Mires will be holding a second class focusing on fabric modeling from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 20. In February, she plans to host a big hand embroidery class taught by Marla Madson. She doesn’t have definite plans for the topics of classes after that, but does plan to hold one each month and bring in different instructors.

“There are so many talented ladies here,” Mires said.

The cost of each class is $20, which includes lunch.

For more information, contact Mires at 669-1966.