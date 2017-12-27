Family game night at PybusPosted by Empire Press on Dec 27, 2017 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Family game night at Pybus
WENATCHEE — Pacific Crest Church is hosting its monthly family game night at Pybus Market from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 29.
The evening’s activities will include board games, card games or any games you would like to bring from home. It is open to all ages and there is no cost to attend.
For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.