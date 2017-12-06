Foster Creek CD to meet Dec. 12Posted by Empire Press on Dec 6, 2017 in Agriculture & Business, All Content, Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Foster Creek CD to meet Dec. 12
WATERVILLE — The Foster Creek Conservation District will hold its next board meeting on Dec. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the WSU Extension conference room located on the second floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 S. Rainier St.
For more information, contact Amanda Ward, district manager, at 888-6372 or visit fostercreekcd.org.