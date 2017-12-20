Genealogical Society features ‘family and tradition’ Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Genealogical Society features ‘family and tradition’ Posted by Empire Press on Dec 20, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society is featuring material that relates to family and tradition during the month of December.

The material is available for viewing from 1 to 4 p.m every Tuesday and Saturday during the month in the Museum Annex Building, 127 S. Mission St.

Information and sources pertaining to early settlers and pioneers, biographical and genealogical histories, family books and manuscripts will be featured from its library.

The website wags-web.org hosts a complete list of offerings, plus links to videos about writing and recording family history.

For more information, call 888-6246 or email info@wags-web.org.