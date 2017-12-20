Ham shoot day in Mansfield

Evalee Shafer, Mikia Schmidt and Amanda Shafer look for the most BB holes in circled areas on shooting splatter during the ham shoot on Dec. 9 at the Mansfield Sportsman Club. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

The Mansfield Chamber partnered with the Mansfield Sportsman Club to host a ham shoot on Dec. 9.

It was a day of family fun for the raffle-style contest with about 40 hams as prizes. Participants bought raffle tickets for $1 a circle. Each person who bought a ticket had their name put in a circle on shooting splatter. The person whose name had the most BB holes on the splatter won a ham.

The Mansfield Sportsman Club helps promote the annual Playday event, provides support for FFA activities in Waterville, offers hunter safety courses and gives scholarships to graduating Mansfield students. The Mansfield Chamber sponsors events in the community and advocates for local businesses and organizations, especially during the holiday season.

The ham shoot was a family-friendly event with kids off all ages competing. Evalee Shafer, who recently completed her hunter safety course, began shooting this year.

“I just started shooting this year with a Youth (model) 20 Gauge,” Shafer said. “I am enjoying myself and everyone is nice.”

Events like the ham shoot are an effort to combine fun with fundraising for the benefit of the Mansfield community.

The Buckshot Grill also stayed busy serving cheeseburgers and chips with free hot coffee to the crowd.

Sportsman Club Vice President Zach Steele who was grilling burgers said, “We had turkey shoots years ago. We thought we’d do the competition with hams this year. We wanted to bring back an old-time favorite that was a family-friendly event everyone could enjoy and, of course, win a ham.”

The Sportsman Club also hosts the Waterville FFA, whose members have become regulars participating in bi-monthly trap shooting. The group wants to become a team and encourages other schools to form teams for trap shooting competitions.

“We are happy to bring back the sport of trap shooting and snowmobile poker runs, as the snow allows,” Steele said.

“We are excited to partner with the Mansfield Sportsman Club to put on fun events like this,” Chamber President Mikia Schmidt said. “Our chamber motto is ‘building a stronger community.’”

Keeping these organizations going is important to a vibrant community but also hard work. “We always welcome more volunteers to help us keep events like this going,” Steele and Schmidt added.

Steele expressed appreciation to the Chamber for helping out with kitchen and cashier duties.

“I’m happy to see our small club serve the Mansfield community again with hunter safety classes and events like this that help promote both of our organizations,” Steele said. “It helps boost our business people and gives our sportsmen and women an opportunity to come out and have a good time with their families, while raising money for worthwhile projects.”