Holiday movies at the PAC

WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center will present a trio of classic holiday films for its “Movies on the Big Screen” series in December.

First up is “Miracle on 34th Street,” on Dec 17. The 1947 movie tells the story of an elderly man who claims to be Santa and stars Maureen O’Hara, John Payne and Edmund Gwenn.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown Dec. 18. The film, from 2000, follows the Dr. Seuss tale of the Grinch’s plans for ruining the holidays for all the citizens of Whoville. It stars Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen and Christine Baranski.

Concluding the series is “Scrooged” on Dec. 19. The 1988 movie tells the story of a cynical TV executive who is haunted by three spirits bearing lessons on Christmas Eve. It stars Bill Murray, Karen Allen and John Forsythe.

All shows begin at 6:30 p.m. The Dec. 18 show will also be shown at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $3.

For more information, visit numericapac.org.