Library is busy in December

Books for sale at the Waterville Library. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Check out the Waterville Library as a source of inexpensive gift ideas that will be cherished this holiday season.

The Friends of the Library sponsors its “never ending” book sale offering a wide range of subjects including cooking/baking, gardening, music, hobbies and much more. There is also a vast selection of fiction, nonfiction and children’s titles as well as rare books and Christmas selections.

VHS and DVD movies, and music CDs and cassettes are also for sale.

Suggested prices are hardback books 50 cents; paperbacks and children’s books 25 cents; and DVDs, VHS tapes and cassettes 50 cents. In addition, handmade cards are 50 cents, handmade bookmarks 25 cents and gift bags 50 cents.

Proceeds from the sales are used by the library for reading programs, special programs, speakers, afterschool programs and furnishings for the library.

The Friends of the Library also accepts donations of gently used books for the sale and as well as cash donations.

The sale is held during regular library hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Programs at the library during December include preschool storytime, 10 a.m. Mondays; holiday crafting with paper for all ages, 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; and crafting holiday ornaments for all ages, 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Stitch Sisters also meet for knitting, crocheting and other needlework at 10 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

The library is also offering a winter reading program to help kids keep track of their reading through the coldest months of the year.

All programs are open to the public and there is no cost to participate.

The Friends of the Library and library staff wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

For more information about the library and its programs, visit ncrl.org/locations/waterville-public-library.