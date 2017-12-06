On Main Street | New dress style turns into a satisfying home business

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This occasional column highlights business news in Waterville and in other Douglas County communities. If you have business news that you would like to appear in this column, email larsen.karen.y@gmail.com.

When Waterville resident Anna Hutchinson first was introduced to LuLaRoe clothing, it transformed the way she dressed.

Hutchinson said she didn’t used to wear clothes that were so “bright and fun.”

Now she enjoys the many patterns that the company creates. The clothes are all comfortable and modest, so she finds it easy to get dressed attractively.

“It makes you feel good when you get dressed in the morning,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson became a retailer for LuLaRoe in March and has enjoyed selling the clothes in Waterville.

She held an open house on Nov. 25 at her home on Elm Street. This is something that she has done sporadically, but she has a goal of hosting the open houses once or twice a month. People may coordinate with her to host a party at their home or hers.

Otherwise, she said she is always willing to show people her collection of clothes at her home by appointment.

LuLaRoe features tops, skirts, leggings, covers and sweaters for women, as well as children’s clothes.

One thing that is unique about the clothing brand is that all the prints are exclusive and the company only makes 5,000 pieces of clothing per fabric. A glance at Hutchinson’s collection shows a large variety of prints, and no duplicates.

The clothing items range in price from $23 to $70.

Hutchinson, who moved to Waterville in 2016, enjoys selling the clothing because it helps her meet more people. Also, the business itself is meaningful to her.

“I love helping people feel beautiful,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson can be reached at 831-6468, at LuLaRoeAnnaHutchinson@hotmail.com or on Facebook at LuLaRoe Anna Hutchinson.

Highway 2 Brew, Waterville’s popular espresso business, is ready for the holidays with the “one size fits all” gift certificate. Everyone on your shopping list will appreciate this stocking stuffer, including teachers, daycare providers, grandparents and one for yourself! Their holiday-designed, 20-ounce hot and cold reusable insulated cups include a free drink coupon. They also sell ground coffee by the bag for when you want first-class coffee and the stand is closed.

Mom said eat your oatmeal and Highway 2 Brew’s Umpqua Oats come in many flavors and stay hot until you get to work. Other early morning choices include egg and sausage croissant, hearty breakfast cookie, bagels and muffins.

The stand’s box lunches are convenient to take along on your next skiing adventure, hunting or fishing trip or even work. Call ahead and they will have one ready for you.

Highway 2 Brew opens at 5:30 a.m. weekdays, 6:30 a.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Their number is 745-8406.

North Cascades Bank has a giving tree up and Umpqua Bank has a “giving wall” this year. Come by one of the banks to choose a tag. Purchase a gift, wrap it and return it to the bank by Dec. 19. The gifts will be distributed by the Waterville Food Bank to children of local families who are in need.

North Cascades Bank will be serving refreshments to its customers on Dec. 8.

Umpqua Bank branch manager Katie Shafer said the bank had a phenomenal year and wanted to thank Waterville residents.

“We are very deeply grateful for our community and their support,” Shafer said.

Auntie Bling’s Attique will be offering its first fabric arts class from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 16. The topic of the class will be fabric marbling. Cost for the class is $20, which includes materials and lunch. Space is limited. Sign up by calling Michelle Mires at 669-1966.

The shop has lots of new inventory and winter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Checkered Tablecloth is open throughout the winter from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. They serve fresh salads and sandwiches and homemade desserts.

The Douglas County Historical Society Thrift Store has a large selection of Christmas items and winter clothes available. They will be having a half-price sale from Dec. 18-22. They will close at the end of the day Dec. 22 until February, except for their 75 percent off sale which will be held Jan. 12-13.

Coyote Pass Café is still offering ready-to-bake pizzas Wednesday evenings. Folks can call in their orders any time during the day and pick them up by 6:30 p.m. Their number is 888-4189.

Kopey’s Restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They offer breakfast until noon, and lunch and dinner specials. Their sirloin steak dinner is just $10.99. The community senior lunch is held at Kopey’s at noon every Friday. The lunch includes a meal, a drink and a dessert for $7.57, including tax.

Have you thought of doing your Christmas shopping at Waterville Parts Supply? They have gifts appropriate for anyone on your list.

Audrey Bessonette was recently promoted to senior vice president/commercial banking officer for the Chelan-Douglas Commercial Banking Group. Based at the Peoples Bank Wenatchee Financial Center, Bessonette has been with Peoples Bank since 2004. She holds a Bachelors of Arts degree from Central Washington University, where she studied business administration. In 2013, she graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School.