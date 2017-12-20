Provided by USDA Market News

Apples

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2017 SEASON (Dec. 14) — Demand Red Delicious fairly light, Golden Delicious moderate, others fairly good. Market steady. Cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Red Delicious 72-88s $14-17, mostly $14-16; 100s $12-16, mostly $13-16; 113s $12-15, mostly $13-15; 125s $13-17, mostly $14-16. Golden Delicious 72s $26-29, mostly $27-29; 80s $24-28, mostly $26-28; 88s $24-27, mostly $25-27; 100s $18-22, mostly $20-22; 113s $17-20, mostly $18-20; 125s $16-20, mostly $18-20. Fuji 72s $24-28, mostly $24-26; 80s $24-28, mostly $25-27; 88s $22-26, mostly $24-26; 100s $18-22, mostly $20-22; 113s $14-20, mostly $16-18; Granny Smith 72-80s $34-38, mostly $36-38; 88s $28-34, mostly $32-34; 100s $18-24, mostly $22-24; 113s $18-20; 125s $16-18, mostly $18. Gala 56-64s $22-26, mostly $24-26; 72s $20-24, mostly $22-24; 80s $18-24, mostly $20-22; 88s $16-22, mostly $18-20; 100s $16-20, mostly $16-18; 113s $15-18, mostly $16-18; 125s $14-18, mostly $15-17. Honeycrisp fine appearance 72-88s $44-52, mostly $48-52; 100s $36-42, mostly $38-40. Organic cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Gala 80-88s $36-42, mostly $38-42, 100s $28-34, mostly $30-34; 113s $24-32, mostly $26-30.

Pears

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2017 SEASON (Dec. 14) — Demand Bartlett moderate, others fairly light. Market steady. 4/5 bushel cartons wrapped Bartlett U.S. One 70-80s $28-34, mostly $30-32; 90s $26-32, mostly $28-30; 100s $24-28, mostly $24-26; 110s $20-24, mostly $20-22; 120s $18-22, mostly $20. D’Anjou 70-80s $28-34, mostly $28-30; 90s $26-32, mostly $28-30; 100s $24-28, mostly $26-28; 110s $22-26, mostly $23-24; 120s $20-24, mostly $22-24. Bosc 70-80s $28-34, mostly $30-32; 90s $26-32, mostly $30-32; 100s $24-30, mostly $26-28; 110s $21-25, mostly $23-25; 120s $18-24, mostly $21-24.

Dry Onions

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2017 SEASON (Dec. 14) — Demand moderate. Market steady. Yellow hybrid 50-pound sacks colossal $9-10.50, mostly $10; jumbo $8-9, mostly $8.50; medium $5-6, mostly $5-5.50; White 50-pound sacks jumbo $17-18; medium $15-17, mostly $15-16; Red Globe type 25-pound sacks jumbo $6.50-8, mostly $7.50; medium $6-7.

Potatoes

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2017 SEASON (Dec. 14) — Demand carton 60-80s fairly good, others moderate. Market carton 40s lower, carton 90-100s slightly lower, others about steady. Russet Norkotah U.S. One 2-inch or 4-ounce minimum baled 5 10-pound film bags non sz A $6-6.50, mostly $6; baled 10 5-pound film bags non sz A $7-7.50, mostly $7; 50-pound cartons 40s $9-9.25, mostly $9; 50s $9-10, mostly $9.50-10; 60-70s $10-10.50; 80s $10-10.50; 90-100s $9-10.50, mostly $10-10.50. U.S. Two 50-pound sacks 10-ounce minimum $6-7, mostly $6.50.

Cattle Report

MOSES LAKE (Dec. 15) — Feeder cattle this week: 70; last week: 0; last year: 4,050.

Compared to the week ending Dec. 8, feeder steers and heifers not well tested. Demand moderate. The feeder supply included 100 percent over 600 pounds and 50 percent heifers. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.

Hay Report

MOSES LAKE (Dec. 15) — Tonnage this week: 3,550; last week: 3,100; last year: 3,500.

Compared to the week ending Dec. 8, fair/good alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade slow this week. Demand remains good for all grades of alfalfa. Timothy for export remains slow as export demand has decreased with some plants only running three days a week. Retail/feedstore not tested this week.