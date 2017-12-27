Provided by USDA Market News

Apples

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2017 SEASON (Dec. 21) — Demand moderate. Market about steady. Cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Red Delicious 72-88s $14-17, mostly $14-16; 100s $12-16, mostly $13-16; 113s $12-15, mostly $13-15; 125s $13-17, mostly $14-16. Golden Delicious 72s $26-29, mostly $27-29; 80s $24-28, mostly $26-28; 88s $24-27, mostly $25-27; 100s $18-22, mostly $20-22; 113s $17-20, mostly $18-20; 125s $18-20. Fuji 72s $24-28, mostly $24-26; 80s $24-28, mostly $24-26; 88s $20-26, mostly $24-26; 100s $18-22, mostly $20-22; 113s $14-20, mostly $16-18. Granny Smith 72-80s $34-38, mostly $36-38; 88s $30-36, mostly $32-34; 100s $18-24, mostly $22-24; 113s $18-20; 125s $16-18, mostly $18. Gala 56-64s $22-26, mostly $24-26; 72s $20-24, mostly $22-24; 80s $18-24, mostly $20-22; 88s $16-22, mostly $18-20; 100s $16-20, mostly $16-18; 113s $15-18, mostly $16-18; 125s $14-18, mostly $15-17. Honeycrisp fine appearance 72-80s $46-54, mostly $50-52; 100s $36-42, mostly $38-40. Organic cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Gala 80-88s $36-42, mostly $38-42, 100s $27-32, mostly $28-32; 113s $24-28, mostly $24-27.

Pears

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2017 SEASON (Dec. 21) — Demand moderate. Market steady. 4/5 bushel cartons wrapped Bartlett U.S. One 70-80s $28-34, mostly $30-32; 90s $26-32, mostly $28-30; 100s $24-28, mostly $26-28; 110s $22-26, mostly $22-24; 120s $20-24, mostly $20-22. D’Anjou 70-80s $28-34, mostly $28-30; 90s $26-32, mostly $28-30; 100s $24-28, mostly $26-28; 110s $22-26, mostly $23-24; 120s $20-24, mostly $22-24. Bosc 70-80s $28-34, mostly $30-32; 90s $26-32, mostly $28-30; 100s $24-30, mostly $26-28; 110s $21-25, mostly $23-25; 120s $18-24, mostly $21-24.

Dry Onions

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2017 SEASON (Dec. 21) — Demand fairly good. Market steady. Yellow hybrid 50-pound sacks colossal $9-10.50, mostly $10; jumbo $8-9, mostly $8.50; medium $5-6, mostly $5-5.50; White 50-pound sacks jumbo $17-18; medium $15-17, mostly $15-16; Red Globe type 25-pound sacks jumbo $6.50-8, mostly $7.50; medium $6-7.

Potatoes

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2017 SEASON (Dec. 21) — Demand carton 60-80s good, others fairly good. Market steady. Russet Norkotah U.S. One 2″ or 4-ounce minimum baled 5 10-pound film bags non sz A $6, mostly $6; baled 10 5-pound film bags non sz A $7; 50-pound cartons 40s $9-9.25, mostly $9; 50s $9-10, mostly $9.50-10; 60-80s $10-10.50; 90-100s $9-10.50, mostly $10-10.50. U.S. Two 50-pound sacks 10-ounce minimum $6-7, mostly $6.50.

Cattle Report

MOSES LAKE (Dec. 21) — Report not published this week.

Hay Report

MOSES LAKE (Dec. 21) — Report not published this week.