Masonic Lodge to host free Christmas dinner Posted by Empire Press on Dec 13, 2017

WENATCHEE — Riverside-Jett Masonic Lodge No. 112 will host its annual Robert Dickson Memorial Christmas Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Wenatchee Masonic Center, 811 N. Chelan Ave.

The dinner is free and open to the public. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade dressing, green beans and assorted desserts.

This marks the 27th year of the dinner in memory of Past Master Robert Dickson who initiated the community event.

For more information, contact Steve Guffy at 662-7607.