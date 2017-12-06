NCESD Education Foundation awards teacher classroom grants

WENATCHEE — Teachers from Eastmont, Brewster, Bridgeport, Mansfield, Palisades and Waterville have been awarded classroom grants from the North Central Educational Service District Education Foundation.

They are among 93 teachers from throughout North Central Washington awarded $31,000 in grants this year in the areas of literacy, STEM/STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), music/fine arts, college preparation and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Foothills. In addition, there were applications “adopted” by businesses and individuals.

Most of the grants were in the $300 range.

The teachers and their districts are Sue Poppe, Brewster; Becky Buckingham and Jana Ewing, Bridgeport; Kathy Addleman, Ashley-Jo Armstrong, Don Carroll, Matthew Kimmel, Lisa Krause, Angie McGinnis, Deanna Porter, Matthew Smeller, Caitlin Walters and Mark Wavra, Eastmont; Jessica Bowman and Marie Goulet, Mansfield; Linda Cashman, Palisades; and Kris Daratha, Waterville.

The grants were presented Oct. 30 at the Confluence Technology Center.

The Foundation works to make a difference in the future of the children in the North Central ESD region by providing teachers with opportunities to enrich their classroom environments. The grants go towards funding classroom projects that schools and districts are currently unable to afford.

Sponsors include the North Cascades Bank, Woods Family Music & Arts Fund, Olive Garden/Darden Restaurants, Community Foundation of NCW, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, LASER Science/Pacific Science Center, Clear Risk Solutions and PlanMember Services. Donations were also received by board members, ESD staff and community members.

For further information, visit ncesd.org.