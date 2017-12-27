Red Cross announces blood drives in January Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Red Cross announces blood drives in January Posted by Empire Press on Dec 27, 2017 in All Content

NCW — The American Red Cross has announced blood drives for early January:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Central Washington Hospital, 1201 S. Miller St., Wenatchee

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767.