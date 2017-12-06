School Meal Menu Posted by Communities, News, Schools, Waterville | Comments Off on School Meal Menu Posted by Empire Press on Dec 6, 2017 in All Content

Waterville’s menu for Dec. 11-15

Monday: Breakfast will be pancakes, yogurt, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be chicken noodles, whole wheat rolls, red pepper slices, broccoli, cauliflower, pears, milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast will be bagels with cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be hot dogs, chili, romaine salad, corn, diced tomatoes, peach cup, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast will be breakfast sandwich, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be sloppy joes, oven fries, black beans, celery sticks, oranges, milk.

Thursday: Breakfast will be sausage, biscuit and gravy, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be teriyaki dippers, brown rice, carrot sticks, green beans, pears, milk.

Friday: Breakfast will be French toast, yogurt, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be pizza, corn, cucumber spears, fruit cocktail, carrot sticks, brownie, milk.

Menus are subject to change without notice.