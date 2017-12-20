Shockers girls overtake Bridgeport

Lexi Dieshl (22) on defense with Elizabeth Katovich (10) and Alex Poppie (14) in the backround. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)

By David Heiling

The Empire Press

BRIDGEPORT — The Waterville/Mansfield girls basketball team took down host Bridgeport in a low-scoring affair on Dec. 15.

The 39-22 win gives the Shockers their fourth win in Central Washington 2B League play. Waterville/Mansfield currently sits at 4-2 in the league, good for fourth place in the standings.

Both the Shockers and the Fillies struggled to score the ball for a majority of the game, but Waterville/Mansfield coach Kieth Finkbeiner said his team’s defensive execution and effort deserves some credit for the league win.

“Our goals were to make it hard on them,” Finkbeiner said. “I think we really did a good job in the second half especially. We limited them to just eight points in the third and fourth quarters. I think that was a result of doing good on rebounding.”

Both Waterville/Mansfield and Bridgeport have hung their individual hats on defense so far this season, and Finkbeiner said it was a classic defensive battle.

The Shockers continue to struggle shooting the ball and Finkbeiner said that knocking some shots down from deep, or from the perimeter, would go a long way in winning some easier games as the schedule gets into the teeth of league play.

Lead scorers for Waterville/Mansfield were Alyssa Hansen (9 points) and Lexi Deishl (7 points).