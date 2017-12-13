Slim Chance returns to Pybus on Dec. 15 Posted by Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Slim Chance returns to Pybus on Dec. 15 Posted by Empire Press on Dec 13, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — After a busy day of holiday shopping, it’s time to sit back and relax to the sounds of Slim Chance who will perform for the next Music on the Railcar event at Pybus Market from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15.

Chance’s fun “black hat” country/western and folksy/jazzy blues will be featured with a blend of covers and originals.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.