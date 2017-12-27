Students present holiday concert

Third-graders sing “Let It Be Christmas,” accompanied by Tom Petersen and Ken Willms, with soloist Dakota Grillo. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Elementary School students in kindergarten through fifth grade held their annual Christmas concert on Dec. 19.

The concert was organized by Melissa Flaget, library/enrichment and intervention teacher, and directed by fourth grade teacher Justin Grillo. The stage decorations were put together by Jackie Finkbeiner, who is the school nurse. High school student Braxton Jessup and elementary Principal Tayn Kendrick coordinated the sound system.

Each class sang two songs for the program.

The kindergarten class performed “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” wearing reindeer headpieces, and “Little Snowflake,” using handmade snowflakes as props.

First grade students sang “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and “When Christmas Comes to Town.”

The second grade class performed “Rock the Halls,” with Elsa Ashley and Alexis Palmquist using guitar props, and “Nuttin’ for Christmas.”

Third grade students were accompanied by Tom Petersen on guitar and Ken Willms on mandolin as they sang “Up On the Housetop” and “Let It Be Christmas.” Dakota Grillo sang a beautiful solo during the latter song.

Fourth-graders performed “I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In,” using Boomwackers, which are tuned percussion tubes, and “Here Comes Santa Claus” using bells.

Fifth grade students performed “Jingle Bells” and led everyone in singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” as the grand finale.

In between numbers, many of the students volunteered to tell holiday jokes with drummer Kellen Gurnard, playing the drums after the punchline. Gurnard revealed that he hopes to be in a rock band when he gets older.

Those telling jokes included Lauren Adams, Mac Finkbeiner, Isla Jones, Rex Nelson, Harper Truitt, Millie Brown, Adam Friederichs, Zoey Good-Craig, Remington Hutchinson, Megan Moreno, Kynlee Daling and Ellie O’Brien, first grade; Benjamin Viebrock, Elsa Ashley, Fletcher Brandt, Chloe Davis and Alexis Palmquist, second grade; Delainey Nelson, third grade; and Brylee Daling, Holly Finkbeiner, Kyler Poff, Tiffany Workinger, Finley Brandt, Mya DeFord, Rylann Lewis and Cash Ruiz, fourth grade.

The concert was very well attended with standing room only in the gym. Cookies were served after the program by the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO).