Waterville in the holiday spirit

Decorations at the home of Lisa Casteel at 108 E. Second St. include some friendly Christmas characters. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Chamber of Commerce members Keith Soderstrom and Bruce and Cathy Clark drove around town the evening of Dec. 15 to view Christmas lights and award prizes for some of the best.

Soderstrom and the Clarks found that the town was more lit up in general than in past years and thought that it had a very festive and attractive look this holiday season.

Especially, the views coming in from both the west and the east were well lit up, providing a great welcome into Waterville.

This year, the first place award for decorations went to Lisa Casteel at 108 E. Second St. Brandon and Debbie Rigby at 423 S. Central Ave. and Eldon and Pat Leinweber at 424 S. Central Ave. tied for second place. Patti Pullen of 526 S. Columbia Ave. was awarded third place.