Waterville lights on for holidays

Seth, Amy and Khloe Suppes pose under the lighted town Christmas tree. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A good-sized crowd gathered at the North Cascades Bank parking lot in Waterville Nov. 30 to welcome the Christmas season with music, food, friendship and lights.

This year’s event was once again organized by the Waterville Main Street Association.

The festivities included music by Proclaiming Brass, the community band, playing a variety of Christmas tunes.

This year, association members prepared 75 treat bags for the children and distributed almost all of them. They also gave out cookies, hot cocoa and cider to guests of all ages.

Frosty the Snowman mingled through the crowd, greeting the children and posing with them for photos.

Down the street, Michelle Mires of Auntie Bling’s Attique had her doors open and gave out a candy bag, a paddle ball and a punch balloon to each child who came in. Adults also had a little time to shop in the store.

When it was time to turn on the Christmas tree lights, the crowd participated heartily in a countdown and cheered as lines of color appeared on the tree. Then the band played “Oh, Christmas Tree.”

One of those in attendance was Jeromie Leroue, who brought his two daughters, Scout and Jocelynn. Leroue, a Tree Top employee, said his family moved to Waterville about a year ago. He grew up in a town the size of Waterville, and enjoys an event like the tree lighting that gives an opportunity for community members to get together.

Scout Leroue, who is in kindergarten this year, said she enjoyed seeing her friends at the event.

Khloe Suppes, a Waterville fourth-grader, liked the event because the hot cocoa and cookies were “yummy.” She also liked seeing Frosty the Snowman and her friends, and she enjoyed the fact that everyone was getting together to light the town tree.

“They look forward to it every year,” her mother, Krystle Crofcheck, said of her three children’s fondness for the event.

At Auntie Bling’s Attique, Bobby Pittsenbarger played with the paddle ball toy that he had just received.

Mires said that she opened the store and gave out gifts because she likes to do something special for the community children.

Main Street Association President Lisa Davies said the event was quite successful, with an increase in attendance this year. The mild weather made it more comfortable to be outside, which was a great plus. She said the association appreciates all of the volunteers who made the event possible.

Last but not least, Davies added, “We appreciate the support of the community in joining us for the lighting.”