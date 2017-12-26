Waterville/Mansfield Shockers win varsity games

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

WATERVILLE — The Waterville/Mansfield varsity teams came away with hearty wins in non-conference basketball action against the Republic Tigers on Dec. 18.

The Shocker boys throttled the Tigers 56-9. Waterville/Mansfield has seven seniors, four juniors, and one sophomore. The Tigers, on the other end of the scale, have a start-up type of team with two seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and six eighth-graders.

Shocker Ethan Petersen was the game’s high scorer with 12 points which all came from making four 3-point shots.

Others scoring were Johnny Mullen (10 points), Devyn Klinginsmith (10 points), Jacob Stibal (7 points), Kayden Browning (6 points), Will Osborne (6 points), Cole Koenig (3 points) and TJ Moser (2 points).

In current Central Washington 2B League Conference boys standings, Brewster is 5-0, Tonasket 3-1, Lake Roosevelt and Oroville both 3-2, Waterville/Mansfield 3-3, Manson 2-2, Bridgeport 2-3, Soap Lake 1-4, and Liberty Bell 0-5.

The Tiger girls looked good in the first quarter but the Shockers proved too much, keeping a 10-point plus lead throughout the game. Waterville/Mansfield came out on top 48-28.

Scoring for the Shockers were Meredith Mittelstaedt (11 points), Justine Clements (11 points), Elizabeth Katovich (10 points), Codee Fry (6 points), Lexi Deishl (4 points), Presley Avenell (3 points), Alyssa Hansen (2 points) and Sarah Mullen (1 point).

In current Central Washington 2B League Conference girls standings, Brewster is 6-0, Waterville/Mansfield 4-2, Liberty Bell and Tonasket both 4-1, Lake Roosevelt 3-3, Bridgeport 2-3, Manson 1-4, and Soap Lake and Oroville both 0-5.

The Shockers hit the road for their next game Dec. 29 against Almira-Coulee-Hartline.