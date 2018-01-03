Blood drive brings in 35 units

Sherri Balam, supervisor of the Yakima Red Cross staff, numbers a bag for Anita Sprauer before taking her blood donation. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville residents and other donors turned out in large numbers for the Dec. 21 Red Cross blood drive held at the NCW Fair Community Hall.

Blood drive coordinator Peg Schmidt said that 35 units of blood were donated. This could save up to 105 lives.

“People were coming out of the woodwork. It was just a super drive — it was amazing,” said Schmidt, adding that the turnout hasn’t typically been that large.

Various community organizations take turns bringing sandwiches and baked goods for donors to eat while resting after giving blood. This time the Waterville Lions Club brought the refreshments.

Michael and Lisa Davies came out to donate blood for the first time at a Waterville drive. They said that in the past they haven’t been able to fit the event into their schedules.

“We just thought it was something we haven’t done and we really should do it,” Lisa Davies said.

Jared Heath is serving in the Army stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas. He was back in the area to visit his parents, Sean and Anita Heath. Though the Heaths have now moved to Wenatchee, Sean Heath — who is the former manager of Waterville Ambulance — drove up to give blood. Jared Heath accompanied him.

While having a sandwich after his donation, Jared Heath said that he has often donated blood.

“It’s no sweat off my back and it’s an easy way to help others,” he said.

Anita Sprauer, who is a nurse at Waterville Clinic, gives regularly and feels that giving blood during the holidays can be especially important because there is an increased need.

The next Waterville blood drive, according to Schmidt, will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the NCW Fair Community Hall.

Those who would like to make an appointment to donate may do so by calling the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 or Schmidt at 679-7461, or by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.