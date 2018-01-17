Busy day on Badger Mountain

Rebecca Whaley and Conagher Krueger have their first sledding experience. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A significant snowfall Jan. 11 made for a solid opening of the Badger Mountain Ski Hill on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Skiers, snowboarders and sledders turned out in large numbers for opening day Jan. 13.

Bill and Diane Henry, who moved to Waterville about a year ago, were at the ski hill for the first time. They are parents of Katie Oberweiser, who has lived in Waterville for a number of years. Diane Henry said she wasn’t going to try the slopes yet, but was looking forward to having a Lions Club lunch in the lodge. Oberweiser’s son Cooper brought his sled with him and tried it out before the group reached the lodge.

Reilly O’Meara of East Wenatchee volunteered on the “B” hill. O’Meara said that the crowd had been really good so far Saturday. The hill has a new tow rope, which is easier to grab onto.

Sisters Jadyn and Olivia Weber of Waterville were in the lodge picking up their Lions Club lunches. Jadyn Weber said that she likes to come to the ski hill because the three different runs provide just the right amount of challenge for her. Also, she said it is great that it is so close to home.

Lions Club volunteers Ed Daling and Peg Schmidt grilled hamburgers and put the lunch orders together. They had sticky notes in front of them to remind them of the orders that they were working on, which were quite a few. Daling said that they had been so busy they were about to run out of ingredients. Fortunately, more supplies were on the way.

Daling said he likes to volunteer in the kitchen because it is a way he can provide a service to the community.

Dale and Charity Whaley of East Wenatchee brought their daughter Rebecca, 2, to the hill to sled for the first time. Dale Whaley is an educator with the WSU Extension office in Waterville and had made arrangements to come with Bryce and Jessica Krueger and their 19-month-old son Conagher. Rebecca and Conagher were well bundled for their first sledding experience.

The Badger Mountain Ski Hill is operated and maintained by the Waterville Lions Club. The hill and the Lions Club kitchen are staffed by volunteers. The Lions Club is always looking for new members and the ski hill is in need of volunteers each weekend. For more information, call 745-8273.

The ski hill will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Monday holidays while the snow pack holds. For more information, visit skibadgermt.com or call 745-8273.