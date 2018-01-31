Cultural fair to be held Feb. 21

Wenatchee High School’s Mariachi Huenachi performs at last year’s cultural event at the NCW Fairgrounds. They are scheduled to appear at the second annual cultural fair at Waterville school on Feb. 21. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville school’s B.A.D.D. Club (Breaking Addictive and Destructive Decisions) and the Waterville Drug Free Community Coalition will host a cultural fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 in the commons area and the multi-purpose room at the school.

The second annual event is open to everyone in the community and is free of charge.

The purpose of the fair is to encourage cultural awareness and support the value of diversity in Waterville and beyond, according to Jill Moomaw, student adviser for the B.A.D.D. Club.

Family-friendly activities will include interactive booths, crafting with origami and dream-catchers, making homemade tortillas, a Jewish dreidel game, and a German dance lesson.

Food and entertainment will be in the multi-purpose room, featuring Mariachi Huenachi, dancers and door prizes.

Twelve students from the B.A.D.D. Club will be helping with the event along with 12 community volunteers, including members of the Drug Free Community Coalition.

Through this event, student advisors Jill Moomaw and Mondo Davila hope to start a junior high Christian group called Wild Life, as part of the Young Life organization.

For more information about the cultural fair or to get involved, contact Davila at 860-8173 or visit the Drug Free Community Coalition’s Facebook page at facebook.com/watervilledrugfree.