Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

Jan. 19

Waterville, malicious mischief: 100 block of Road I S.W., three spark plug wires were cut from a 1976 Dodge truck wagon sometime since August.

Jan. 20

Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 1300 block of Center Street, somebody rummaged through a vehicle and took a leather wallet with $150 worth of gift cards in it. The person may have entered the vehicle by forcing the window down.

Waterville, theft: 1100 block of Road 2 N.W., a DeWalt track saw valued at $400 and a Milwaukee sander valued at $80 were stolen from a residence.

Bridgeport, property: 1300 block of Foster Avenue, an iPhone was found in the grass outside of a fenced yard. A photo on the screen of the phone identified it as possibly belonging to a Bridgeport school student. The owner was found and the phone returned.

Jan. 21

Bridgeport, vehicle theft: 2000 block of Foster Creek Avenue, a man left a red 1990 Toyota pickup with the keys in the ignition and entered a residence for about 45 minutes. When he returned, the pickup was missing. It has been listed as stolen. There are no leads.

Jan. 22

Waterville, injury collision: Badger Mountain Road, Douglas County deputies were dispatched to an injury collision. They located a power pole sheared off at the base hanging by the wires and a vehicle which had extensive damage. There were citizens standing around the vehicle speaking with the sole occupant, who was still inside the vehicle. The occupant was transported to the hospital for his injuries. He was cited for driving with wheels off roadway and DUI.

Jan. 24

Waterville, theft: 1100 block of Road 2 N.W., after a theft at a residence had been reported, it was discovered that two rings were also missing. The rings were valued at $1,200 and $200. The owner called a pawn shop in Wenatchee and found that they had rings matching the descriptions she gave them. She had a suspect in mind, but did not want to pursue charges.

Jan. 25

Bridgeport, burglary: 1900 block of Tacoma Avenue, a residence was burglarized for the second time since December. Surveillance video from a neighboring residence revealed a suspect, who was identified and interviewed. Jesus Garcia Cruz, 29, of Bridgeport, confessed to taking a gold necklace worth $1,500 and coins worth $300 during the December burglary. He was booked into the Okanogan County Jail.