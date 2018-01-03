FIDO meets on Jan. 10 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on FIDO meets on Jan. 10 Posted by Empire Press on Jan 3, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — FIDO (Friends Improving Dog Opportunities) will hold its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Wenatchee World offices, 14 N. Mission St.

The meeting will include discussion about the new Hale off-leash dog park and a chance to socialize.

For more information, email info@wenatcheefido.org, visit wenatcheefido.org or the Wenatchee FIDO Facebook page.