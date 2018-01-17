Homecoming wins at Mansfield

Alex Poppie goes for the basket in girls varsity action against Liberty Bell. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Shockers celebrated Mansfield’s homecoming with all teams defeating Liberty Bell on Jan. 13. The games were played at Mansfield.

The Shocker junior varsity girls maintained a lead for most of their game until the final quarter when the Mountain Lion girls took over. But in an amazing play, Emily Thomsen got an offensive rebound and made the Shockers final 2 points to give them a 1-point lead. The Shockers were able to hold off the final attempts by Liberty Bell and captured the win 31-30.

Scoring for Waterville/Mansfield were Emily Thomsen (7 points), Ella Osborne (5 points), Mckenna Gurnard (4 points), Meredith Mittelstaedt (4 points), Bailey Viebrock (3 points), Haley Vargas (2 points), Joslyn Lucero (2 points), Katelyn Donaglia (2 points) and Presley Avenell (2 points).

The Shocker junior varsity boys team played well against the Mountain Lions and were able to hold on for a 50-47 win.

Scoring for Waterville/Mansfield were Anthony Ochoa (13 points), Kody Angus (10 points), Jaylen Hope (6 points), Kayden Browning (6 points), TJ Moser (5 points), Travis Prey (4 points), Evan Simmons (4 points) and David MacDonald (2 points).

Just as with the junior varsity teams, the Shocker girls varsity had a thrilling close contest. Waterville/Mansfield lead most of the game and again the Mountain Lion girls came back strong in the fourth quarter. With just 1:47 left in the game, the score was tied and then the game went into overtime at 47-47. In the 4-minute overtime play, the Shockers took over and won 51-50.

The Shockers have won two straight after a 3-point win over Brewster on Jan. 9 and will look to make it three against Manson on Jan. 18.

Scoring for Waterville/Mansfield were Justine Clements (15 points), Alyssa Hansen (8 points), Elizabeth Katovich (8 points), Alex Poppie (6 points), Meredith Mittelstaedt (5 points), Lexi Deishl (3 points), Codee Fry (3 points), Sarah Mullen (2 points) and Presley Avenell (1 point).

In boys varsity action, the Shockers were able to break down the Mountain Lions’ press and effectively use a press of their own to stifle Liberty Bell’s offense attack.

Waterville/Mansfield led 29-11 at halftime, but lost a tightly-contested third quarter 16-13. The Shockers ended the game on a 18-6 run in the fourth quarter to bring the game’s final score to 60-33.

Coach Heath Jordan said, “We played some really good defense and took care of the ball. We got a lot of good looks inside. We didn’t finish the shots very well but the boys had a good effort.”

Scoring for Waterville/Mansfield were Johnny Mullen (15 points), Ethan Petersen (11 points), Cole Koenig (7 points), Jordan Davis (7 points), Devyn Klinginsmith (6 points), Jacob Stibal (5 points), Ben Garnica (5 points), Will Osborne (2 points) and TJ Moser (2 points).

World sports staff contributed to this story.