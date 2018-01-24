Link board supports placing sales tax measure on November ballot Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Government, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Link board supports placing sales tax measure on November ballot Posted by Empire Press on Jan 24, 2018 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Link Transit Board representative Joyce Huber announced at the Jan. 16 regular town council meeting that the board supports placing a sales tax measure for Link expansion on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

The measure is in response to survey results from 2017 that suggest the public would be willing to pay more tax dollars for expansion of services. The Link board had previously approved the measure for the Feb. 13 special election, but rescinded this decision when they realized that it would be difficult for them to properly inform the public concerning the measure by the election.

According to Link Transit General Manager Richard DeRock, the measure would increase sales tax collection for Link by 0.1 percent in 2019 and by a second 0.1 percent in 2021. Depending on the economy, the measure is predicted to bring in between $5.5 and $6 million by the time of the second increase, and about half this amount during the period of the first increase.

Purchases in the Link service area have been taxed at 0.4 percent since Link was founded in 1991. DeRock said that the state authorizes transit authorities to levy up to 1.2 percent in sales taxes. Taxes levied by Link Transit are one of the lowest levied by any transit authority in the state.

DeRock said that if the measure passes, Waterville riders can expect Saturday and Sunday service to be added to Route 25, which travels between Wenatchee and Waterville. He said that another weekday trip will probably be added as well, but the authority will have to do more research to determine this since the route is lightly used.

Overall, the tax increase will enable Link to expand Saturday service to about three-fourths of weekday service and to fund Sunday service on many routes. Weekday service hours will be extended and there will be more frequent service on some routes. Smaller buses will be purchased for lightly-used routes and vanpools and bus pools will be made available to some of the larger employers. Services for the elderly and disabled will be expanded.

DeRock said that with the board’s approval to move in this direction staff will begin the work needed to help the measure be successful. The Link board will make an official decision about placing the measure on the November ballot during the summer.

In other matters, council members voted to adjust the one-year appointment they made at the Jan. 2 meeting for Jill Thompson to serve as mayor pro-tem to a six-month appointment. This arose out of a closer reading of Washington code with regard to such appointments. The mayor pro-tem takes on mayoral duties if the elected mayor is not able to do so.

Waterville School Superintendent Cathi Nelson gave a presentation of the maintenance and operations levy for the school district that is on the Feb. 13 special election ballot. Nelson explained that the amount of the levy is less than previous years because of a new state limit on local levies of $1.50 per $1,000 assessed property value. She said that the state will be providing additional assistance to the districts, but this assistance will not be able to be used in the same way that levy money has been used up until now. She said that it is important for the district that the levy passes, but said that the change in state law will create a significant budgetary impact for the school and certain programs and services will need to be cut even if the levy passes.

Waterville Shockers Booster Club birthday calendars are available for pickup at town hall.

Mayor Royal DeVaney encouraged council members to attend a free training workshop held by the Public Works Board in collaboration with a number of other state agencies on April 11 in Moses Lake. Participants will learn about the various tools available for funding future infrastructure projects.

Town hall will be closed on Feb. 19 in observance of Presidents Day.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5.