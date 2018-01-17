Provided by USDA Market News

Apples

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2017 SEASON (Jan. 11) — Demand moderate. Market steady. Cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Red Delicious 72-88s $14-17, mostly $14-16; 100s $12-16, mostly $13-16; 113s $12-15, mostly $13-15; 125s $13-17, mostly $14-16. Golden Delicious 72s $26-29, mostly $27-29; 80s $24-28, mostly $26-28; 88s $24-27, mostly $25-27; 100s $18-22, mostly $18-20; 113s $16-20, mostly $18-20; 125s $16-18. Fuji 72-80s $24-28, mostly $24-26; 88s $20-26, mostly $22-24; 100s $16-22, mostly $18-20;113s $14-20, mostly $16-18. Granny Smith 72-80s $34-38, mostly $36-38; 88s $30-36, mostly $32-34; 100s $18-24, mostly $22-24; 113s $18-20; 125s $16-18, mostly $18. Gala 56-64s $22-26, mostly $24-26; 72s $20-24, mostly $22-24; 80s $18-24, mostly $20-22; 88s $16-22, mostly $18-20; 100s $16-20, mostly $16-18; 113s $15-18, mostly $16-18; 125s $14-18, mostly $15-17. Honeycrisp 72-80s fine appearance $46-54, mostly $50-52; 88s fine appearance $44-52, mostly $48-52; 100s fine appearance $36-42, mostly $38-40.

Pears

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2017 SEASON (Jan. 11) — Demand moderate. Market steady. 4/5 bushel cartons wrapped U.S. One Bartlett 70-80s $30-36, mostly $32-34; 90s $30-36, mostly $30-32; 100s $24-30, mostly $27-29; 110s $24-28, mostly $24-26; 120s $22-26, mostly $22-24. D’Anjou 70-90s $25-30, mostly $26-28; 100s $24-28, mostly $25-27; 110s $22-26, mostly $23-24; 120s $20-24, mostly $21-23. Bosc 70-80s $28-34, mostly $30-32; 90s $26-32, mostly $28-30; 100s $24-30, mostly $26-28; 110s $21-25, mostly $23-25; 120s $18-24, mostly $21-24.

Dry Onions

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2017 SEASON (Jan. 11) — Demand good. Market steady. Truck availability limiting sales and movement. Yellow hybrid 50-pound sacks colossal $9.50-10.50, mostly $10; jumbo $8-9, mostly $8.50; medium $4.50-6, mostly $5. White 50-pound sacks jumbo $17-18; medium $15-17, mostly $15-16; Red Globe type 25-pound sacks jumbo $6.50-8, mostly $7-7.50; medium $5.50-7, mostly $6-6.50.

Potatoes

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2017 SEASON (Jan. 11) — Demand carton 50s-70s fairly good, others moderate. Market about steady. Truck availability limiting sales and movement. Russet Norkotah U.S. One 2″ or 4-ounce minimum baled 5 10-pound film bags non sz A $5.50-6.50, mostly $6; baled 10 5-pound film bags non sz A $6.50-7.50, mostly $7.00. 50-pound cartons 40s $8-10, mostly $8-9; 50s $10-11, mostly $10-10.50; 60s $10-11, mostly $10.50-11; 70s $10-11; 80s $9.50-11; 90-100s $9-10.50, mostly $9.50-10. U.S. Two 50-pound sacks 10-ounce minimum $6-7, mostly $6.50-$7.

Hay Report

MOSES LAKE (Jan. 12) — Tonnage this week: 2,625; last week: no report; last year: 6,300.

No trends due to the holidays and market not reported the last two weeks. Trade slow this week with light to moderate demand. Timothy for export remains slow. Competition from Canadian interests and Australian oat hay producers hurting U.S. exporters. Retail/feedstore steady.