Mended Hearts will meet Jan. 8

WENATCHEE — Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Confluence Health/Central Washington Hospital, conference rooms F and G on the ground floor.

Ann and John Diede will present the program “Cruising with Heart Disease and What Can Happen When Off Shore Emergency Care is Needed.”

The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Ann Diede, chapter president, at 679-8181 or email mendedhearts91@frontier.com.