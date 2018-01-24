Museum story time take a musical turn Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Museum story time take a musical turn Posted by Empire Press on Jan 24, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host “A Different Kind of Story Time & Instrument Build” event at 11 a.m. Jan. 27. The museum is located at 127 S. Mission St.

Eloise Sheets will read “Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo,” by John Lithgow. After the story, there will be time available to make fun sounds with gadgets from the Wenatchee Maker Space LittleBits Synth Kits, as well as an opportunity to build your own tiny cardboard box guitar to take home.

The free public event is appropriate for children of all ages.

For more information, call 888-6240 or visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.