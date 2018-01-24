NCW Fair Board looks ahead to 20th Annual Crab Feed

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

NCW Fair Board members at their regular Jan. 18 meeting discussed plans for the 20th Annual Friends of the Fair Crab and Prime Rib Dinner and Auction to be held March 10.

The board considered having a band perform at the event, but decided that live music would be too loud for the setting. Instead, dinner music will be played on overhead speakers.

The board decided to make 525 tickets available for the event and they will be $45 per person. Ticket sale information will be announced soon. Donations of silent and live auction items are needed. For more information or to donate an item, contact the fair office at 745-8480.

In other matters, the fair board discussed suggestions from the public on improving the entertainment at the fair. The board looked at some of the suggestions that they thought to be most practical and affordable and will be seeing what they can incorporate into this year’s fair and future fairs.

Fair secretary Ashley Freeman and fair board Vice President Julia Goodman ran a booth promoting the NCW Fairgrounds at NCW Bridal Première 2018 held Jan. 6 at the Town Toyota Center. Freeman and Goodman reported that the booth was very successful, generating five bookings for the NCW Fair Community Hall and considerable interest.

Interim Manager Ed Daling said that he believes it is an important direction for the fair to continue trying to book the community hall as many days as possible to generate funds for the fair.

The board agreed that the rental contract for the facility should include a statement that the fair may take photos of wedding setups to be used for advertising.

The fair board will meet with Sunny Saunders, a consultant in fair promotions, on Jan. 29. The meeting will discuss advertising, sponsorship and promotion.

The fair has signed contracts with Tucker Cool for auctioneering during the crab feed and for announcing during the Big Bend Roundup Rodeo. It has been decided that there will be no online option for bidding on crab feed auction items this year. The board will communicate with Cool on the need to announce buyers during the crab feed and winners during the rodeo.

Fair board member Lyle Eggers did not renew his term when it expired at the end of December. The board currently has two open positions and will notify the county commissioners of this so they can advertise for the positions.

Fair board members re-elected current officers, including Clint Wall, president; Julia Goodman, vice president; Paul Collard, treasurer; and Margaret Viebrock, secretary.

The county has received some qualified applicants for the maintenance position that has been open. It has been decided that the selection process will be postponed until after a fair manager is hired. Applications are still being accepted for both the manager and maintenance positions. Inquiries should go through the county human resources department.

The next fair board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 8.