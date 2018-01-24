New year brings nutritional changes to Humane Society Posted by Contributing Writers, Voices | Comments Off on New year brings nutritional changes to Humane Society Posted by Empire Press on Jan 24, 2018 in All Content

By Renee Parkins

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is proud to announce it’s partnership with Hill’s Nutrition for the Food, Shelter, and Love program. The program, launched in 2002, provides quality nutrition to shelter animals at a substantial discounted price. This change comes after 50 years of relying mainly on generous community support of various types of food donations.

While food donations have always been abundant, the constantly changing diet — due to a variety of brands — often caused shelter animals to have negative reactions, including digestive sensitivities and other discomfort, causing delayed time in the shelter.

Thanks to the Hill’s partnership, not only will shelter animals receive consistent, high quality food, it also assists with medical evaluation.

“When a vet is diagnosing an animal with digestive issues, the first thing we ask is ‘Has there been a change in diet?’ If so, it can take days to rule out food as the reason for the health issue. This allows us to automatically rule it out,” said Dr. Brad Crauer, WVHS medical director.

Adopters will have peace of mind knowing the diet their pet has been fed. At the time of adoption, each dog, cat, puppy and kitten will go home with a generous sample of food.

“We believe this program will reduce unnecessary vet expenses, reduce waste and promote a healthy and consistent diet for pets at the shelter, as well as a smooth transition into their new homes,” said Dawn Davies, executive director of WVHS.

This change doesn’t mean that the shelter is turning away food donations any time soon though.

“We still accept donations to help offset the cost of the program, but shelter animals will only be fed donations of Hill’s Science Diet foods,” Davies said.

And donations of other food brands? “As always, we will accept and appreciate any brand of food donations,” Davis added. “Food that is not Science Diet will be used in our food bank program which is being expanded and will be open the last Friday of every month, while supplies last.”

For more information on the Hill’s Nutrition Food, Shelter, and Love program, visit hillspet.com/food-shelter-love/my-shelter. To learn more about WVHS’s animal food bank program, visit wenatcheehumane.org.

Renee Parkins is the donor development and marketing/communication officer for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

Founded in 1967, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is a private nonprofit organization and its mission is to serve the community through education, protection and pet adoptions.