News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 years ago — 1918

The opening of Mansfield’s new city theater in the Fraternity building took place Saturday evening. A special feature during the event was the introduction of the juvenile band to the public.

Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Merritt of Mansfield spent Sunday in Waterville.

H.K. Robbins of Mansfield has sold a half-section of land eight miles from town to B. Henton. The consideration was $12,000.

Last evening in the Waterville Masonic Hall, the Ladies Aid of the Methodist Episcopal Church served a banquet to members of the Waterville Commercial Club. Covers were laid for 85. After the supper, an excellent musical program was presented by the orchestra, a business session was held and a social hour was enjoyed.

50 years ago — 1968

North Central Washington’s “unbeaten club” lost its last remaining member Friday night when Eastmont disposed of the Quincy Jackrabbits, 61-56, in a frantic battle witnessed by a sizable crowd. Kirby Cook and Gary Bradford connected four times from long range against a Quincy zone in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats took control of a struggle that had been tight all the way.

Petitions supporting the formation of a hospital district in the mid-Douglas County region will probably start circulating this weekend, according to Ellis Schneider, Douglas County Memorial Hospital Board chairman. Schneider said the board’s decision to seek formation of a district resulted from state requirements faced by the hospital in Waterville.

25 years ago — 1993

Orondo School will be featured Wednesday on Public Television stations across the state as one of the KCTS (Seattle) 9 Golden Apple Award honorees. The school was informed last fall that it was one of the winners. The Golden Apple Awards honor educators, programs and schools making a positive difference in Washington state education. The program will also be telecast on KSPS in Spokane and KYVE in Yakima.

10 years ago — 2008

Last weekend’s snowstorm provided the needed snow for Badger Mountain Ski Hill to open as scheduled. With clear skies and pleasant temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, skiers from tots on up showed up in large numbers. Ski hill President Kathy Loebsack said that with 85 skiers on Saturday and even more on Sunday, “It was a huge opening day weekend.” Waterville kindergartener Jocelyn Kruger was among those on the hill, getting some training from her mother Tonya.

Next Saturday afternoon will be Waterville school’s oyster stew and chili feed. The event is an annual fundraiser that dates back to the early 1950s. Since the late 1970s, Dave Mires has prepared the oyster stew with a crew of helpers, including his wife Marvel, their son Robert, and Pat and Gary Ludeman. The chili was originally made by Weldon and Gladys Barnes. Their son Dave began to help his father in 1997 and took over when his father passed away in 2002. Barnes is helped by his wife Kathy, his son and daughter-in-law Josh and Trese, Bobby Ann Willms and Janet Jordan.