'Night at the Museum' to showcase area's best
WENATCHEE — It’s a evening for adults! The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host “A Night at the Museum” from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 20. The museum is located at 127 S. Mission St.
The event will showcase the best of this region with gourmet foods; award-winning wines; great beers, ciders and distilled spirits; and fun music.
Tickets are $50 for museum members and $55 for non-members.
For more information, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.