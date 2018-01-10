Our Past | 1932: January brings erratic weather

Selected by Karen Larsen

This article about the weather from the Jan. 14, 1932 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press may sound familiar today except for the mention of the effects of the weather on the stage and the novelty of the modern state highway snowplow.

Waterville Has a Variety of Weather

Since the first of the present week, Waterville has been the recipient of about every brand of weather in the almanac. Monday there was a chinook, accompanied by some rain and melting of some of the snow. This was followed by colder weather until the weatherman finally succeeded in lowering the mercury to four below zero this morning.

Regardless of the fact that much of the weather has not been hailed with delight by residents of this section, it is nevertheless beneficial to this part of the country. The snow is crusted and what did melt during the chinook went into the soil, as the latter has been in splendid condition to absorb the moisture.

Some of the roads leading to Waterville have been in a very slippery condition, but at present the highway from Waterville to Wenatchee is practically free from snow and ice. The first part of the week, parts of the highway to Spokane were very rough and icy following the freeze and the stages had a hard time keeping their schedules.

The storm of Monday was general throughout the Northwest and reached from the coast sections to beyond the Inland Empire into Idaho. In Spokane, the wind was terrific and was accompanied by rain and sleet. County and highway road clearing machinery were busy removing snow and smoothing the roads, and the latter work was performed on some of the streets in Waterville.

The new state highway snowplow worked on the highway east of Waterville and removed considerable snow, thereby widening the road. This is one of the latest type plows and does very efficient work.

This morning, the weather gives every indication of snow which will be gladly welcomed provided the weatherman decides to boost the mercury to a point where it will be possible to snow.