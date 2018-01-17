Pet of the Week

Bronson is a lover boy, according to officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

He is a 7-year-old, medium size, reddish brown and white American pit bull terrier mix.

Bronson is all smiles and tail wags at the front of his kennel, ready to greet anyone passing by. He craves attention and the opportunity to go out for walks with volunteers at the shelter.

Bronson is looking for a loving family where he can be the only pet.

He is eager to please and wants you to show him what you expect. Bronson is the best guy and he’ll be a devoted companion like no other.

His adoption fee is $125.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.