Red Cross announces blood drives in January Posted by Empire Press on Jan 31, 2018

NCW — The American Red Cross has announced blood drives for early February:

12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1, Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2, Pybus Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee

1:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 5, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767.