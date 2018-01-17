Class wins state competition

Marco Keech and Lexi Deishl, students in Waterville High School’s science class, are working on the Samsung project. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville High School’s grade 10-12 science class, taught by Kris Daratha, was recently named the Washington state winner in the annual Solve for Tomorrow Contest sponsored by Samsung.

The program is designed to encourage students and teachers to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEAM).

Waterville High School is among 51 state winners (representing all 50 states and Washington D.C.) and will receive an estimated $25,000 in Samsung technology for its achievement. Of all the state winners, 10 schools will be selected to advance to the national finals and will compete for the next round of competition. The state winners were selected from thousands of schools representing communities across the country.

Waterville is one the highest elevation towns in the state and receives considerable snow. Last year, according to a news release, Waterville received over 9 feet of snow which caused building and roof damage in some areas.

The students in Daratha’s class have been working on a device that will capture the weight of accumulated snow and turn it into an energy source to keep snow from piling too high and keep gutters clear of ice.

Students Lexi Deishl and Marco Keech will travel to Grand Coulee Dam for a VIP tour and discussion with engineers to learn about turning magnetic energy from water into electric energy to be used with their project. They will also be building a prototype of their device and creating a video to be submitted for the next phase of the competition.

In the second round of competition, all 51 state winners receive a technology kit to produce a presentation video of their project work which will be submitted in February.

In the next round, Samsung announces 10 national finalists that will each receive an estimated $50,000 in Samsung technology and a trip to a pitch event. The 10 national finalists will also participate in a video voting contest on social media from March 1-25 to determine the Community Choice winner.

In early April, the 10 national finalists will attend the pitch event and present their project prototypes before a panel of judges.

Samsung will then announce three grand prize winners, each receiving an estimated $150,000 technology grant for their school.

The Community Choice winner, from among the 10 national finalists, will also be announced and will receive an estimated $15,000 in Samsung technology for their school.

For more information on the contest, visit samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow.