Seniors, parents honored at game

Ethan Petersen with his parents Boyd and Amber Petersen. Ethan has played basketball for four years. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Shocker senior players and their parents were honored Jan. 23 during the last home basketball game of the season.

Shocker athletes put in many hours of hard work and dedication throughout the basketball season, with winter athletics beginning Nov. 13 and continuing into February. There are 20 games total, with 10 of them being away games. The longest distance traveled during the season is to Oroville, over a two-hour drive.

Both girls and boys basketball players practice a total of 175 hours during the season, including Saturdays, plus film and agility training. The students must also maintain their studies and receive passing grades. The average grade-point average is 3.6 for the girls players, 2.8 for the boys players and 2.7 for the cheerleading team.

The Shocker cheerleaders also practice a total of 70 hours during the season, two to three days a week, and accompany the teams to the away games.

Senior girls players are Alyssa Hansen, Lexi Deishl and Justine Clements.

Senior boys players are Jacob Stibal, Devyn Klinginsmith, Will Osborne, Ethan Petersen, Ben Garnica, Cole Koenig, Dallas Lowman and Johnny Mullen. Mullen also plays in the pep band.

Cheerleading seniors are Laura Castillo, Alyssa Hansen and Haley Henson.

Each senior was presented to the audience during halftime of the Shocker-Bridgeport game along with their parents and other family members.