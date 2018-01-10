Shockers girls overwhelm Hornets, into second place in CW2B League

By David Heiling

Empire Press Correspondent

WATERVILLE — The Shockers girls basketball team on Jan. 4 earned its seventh win of the 2017-18 campaign with a blowout 55-18 win over the visiting Hornets of Oroville.

Both teams have rosters littered with underclassmen, and so the game was more about who could seize the moment and play better rather than experience.

“Everybody played a lot of minutes tonight,” Waterville/Mansfield coach Kieth Finkbeiner said after the game. We have five freshman and two sophomores, so it was good to see them have some in game experience.”

The Shockers pounced on the Hornets early, getting out to a 25-4 lead after the first quarter of play. Waterville/Mansfield never looked back and earned the blowout victory.

The win sent the Shockers into second place in the Central Washington 2B League standings with a 7-3 overall record, 5-2 in CW2BL play. As of this game, the only team Waterville/Mansfield is looking up at on the table is Brewster, which owns a sparkly undefeated league record throughout its first eight games.

Finkbeiner said the biggest obstacle he has faced so far this season is the inexperience of his team. But with a better-than-expected start to the season, he is optimistic about the future.

“With freshmen, you’re jumping right in,” he said. “It’s trial by fire.”

The Shockers seem to be in line for a postseason berth if the second half of their season mirrors the first. Along with Brewster and Waterville/Mansfield, Tonasket, Liberty Bell and Lake Roosevelt round out CW2BL teams with winning records.

Brooke Simmons was the high scorer for the Shockers with 16 points.