Ski hill waits on more snow

Ashley Callahan, Courtney Boettcher and Drew Koenig get ready for a day at Badger Mountain Ski Hill in December of 2015. The hill opened Dec. 19 that year — a record early opening. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Lions Club is hoping to open the Badger Mountain Ski Hill on the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, but more snow is needed.

According to ski hill President Steve Hickman, the hill currently has a 10-inch base. Six to eight inches of additional snow would be ideal.

The hill will be operating with a new grooming cat and tiller. Hickman said the club is looking forward to seeing the difference this makes for slope conditions.

Ski hill hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends and holidays. Family season passes are $150, single season passes are $60 and day passes are $10.

There is a cozy lodge at the ski hill with a fireplace and free Wi-Fi provided by LocalTel. Volunteers turn out burgers in the Lions Club kitchen. Lunch, including a burger, chips and soft drink is $6.

The hill features three lifts: a Bunny Hill and a “B” hill, both using tow ropes, and an “A” hill using a T-bar.

The club is planning some special days to be announced.

For more information about the opening of the hill, visit their website at skibadgermt.com or call 745-8273.