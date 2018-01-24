Support our school

The State of Washington is dramatically changing how our school will receive funding. Waterville School is asking our community to support a $371,850 levy ($1.50 per $1,000 assessed property value). This is a reduction in funding to what we have been providing.

Due to state legislation that limits levy amounts for school districts, this levy will cut the anticipated funding of $934,000 budget deficit to $562,150. Even if this levy passes, there will be significant system downsizing. This loss of revenue will affect the educational opportunities that will be provided to our Waterville students.

We ask that you vote YES to support this levy so our children will continue to enjoy the best education possible.

Ed and Linda Daling

Waterville