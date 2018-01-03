Thank you for donating blood

My heart is full, following the blood drive held on Dec. 21. The Waterville community came out in force to help so many in need of life saving blood. The drive could help to save up to 105 lives.

Thank you to the Waterville Lions Club for providing the sandwiches and cookies and, of course, all the donors and volunteers. The need is so great at this time of year, so once again thank you from the bottom of my heart.

The next drive is Feb. 22.

Peg Schmidt, coordinator

Waterville