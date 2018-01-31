‘Urban Forests’ calls attention to trees in our communities Posted by Communities, Contributing Writers, Voices, Waterville | Comments Off on ‘Urban Forests’ calls attention to trees in our communities Posted by Empire Press on Jan 31, 2018 in All Content

By Amy Larsen

Waterville Library

Jill Jonnes’s latest book “Urban Forests” unveils, chapter by chapter, a look at the ordinary and extraordinary people involved in various ways with the ever changing landscape of green within our communities.

From saving our forests from invaders like the Chestnut blight, Dutch Elm disease and the Asian long-horned beetle to the care and designation of survivor trees as living memorials at Ground Zero and Oklahoma City, the author weaves these stories into an enjoyable journey through the blended history of our society and our connections to trees.

This title is only the latest by this author who combines her skills in research and writing to give both broad and detailed pictures of iconic elements of our society.

“Empires of Light,” a fascinating look at the giants involved in the development of electricity — Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla and George Westinghouse, and “Eiffel’s Tower,” a similarly detailed look at the varied personalities linked to this monument, are two other recent publications.

As I, you may find yourself caught up in the intriguing history brought to light by what has become my new favorite author.

Information about her titles and upcoming appearances may be found on her website at jilljonnes.com.

Amy Larsen is librarian at the Waterville Library.