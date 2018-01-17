Veteran film screening, discussion on Jan. 19 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Veteran film screening, discussion on Jan. 19 Posted by Empire Press on Jan 17, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — A public screening of the documentary film “Almost Sunrise,” a story of veteran resilience and recovery, will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Wenatchee Valley College Wells Hall Theatre.

The 2016 film follows two Iraq War veterans who embark on a 2,700-mile journey across the country to confront their inner pain.

Following the screening, a discussion will take place for the purpose of promoting greater understanding between civilians and military veterans struggling with post traumatic stress disorder, according to Pedro Murillo-Vera, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Vet Corps navigator at Wenatchee Valley College.

The screening is free but donations are welcome to benefit the WVC Veteran Knights Club for future events and leadership opportunities for its members.

Pizza, cupcakes, water and soda will be provided.

For more information, contact Murillo-Vera at p.murillo-vera@washingtonvetcorps.net.